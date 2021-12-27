By 2021 at least we already have different vaccines that help reduce infections, but especially serious cases. I do not see such a serious scenario on the part of the economy or health caused by the pandemic. However, we will have to be prudent and patient because it is a virus that apparently will not go away and we have to continue adapting our lives to living with a new normal, especially to avoid hitting the economy too much.

This 2021 we have had a reactivation that in general in Mexico has been good, we should not be so pessimistic because in 2020 our economy, like others, received a hard blow. It is true, there are countries that are doing better; however, after this rebound the economy will maintain low growth.

Undoubtedly the crisis has not been even in our country because there are sectors that in particular have been very affected and we are also beginning to see a rebound in inflation that affects the most is those who earn the least. I hope inflation remains under control, to avoid unnecessary shocks next year. We are still far from the hyperinflationary crises of the past, but we must be vigilant; for that reason it will be important to maintain the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico.

One of the pending issues of this 2021 is the dialogue between the government and businessmen, it will be essential that by 2022 it can take place and materialize with investment projects in order to have greater economic growth. If the government of President López Obrador does not rectify the path and continues with its threats to the private sector and state institutions, we will have a lost six-year term and we will continue only with the rebound of 2020.

Unfortunately in Mexico there is no strong opposition and a democracy without checks can generate greater uncertainty.

Let’s hope that supply chains in 2022 can be normalized in order to reactivate the economy in different parts of the world. 2022 will be one of great uncertainty if conditions in Mexico do not improve.