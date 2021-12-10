The third largest wallet in the crypto market took advantage of the drop and bought 2,702 BTC at an average price of $ 50,621.

This wallet has accumulated more than 5,600 bitcoin in the last few days.

The wallet has so far 118,017 BTC for which it invested close to $ 2.5 billion and from which it has an untaken profit of $ 3.4 billion.

The volatility of the digital asset markets always provides opportunities to buy and sell. Patience is key and it is also crucial to know how to take advantage of these moments and those who act in the falls in which emotions, fear and worries reign are the whales.

How could it be otherwise, during the blow that BTC received in recent days there were important movements. While the price fell in hours from $ 58,000 to $ 42,000, the third largest wallet in the market bought. And he did not do it retail, but wholesale.

Whale buys $ 130 million in BTC

In the blockchain the purchase of 2,702 BTC at an average price of $ 50,621. This means an investment of almost $ 140 million dollars. The mystery wallet bought more than 5,600 BTC during the last weeks. It is all these movements important questions arise.

The analyst VentureFounder gave more details about this virtual wallet and assured that at no time did it have as much BTC as at this time. He currently has 118,017 BTC for which he invested close to $ 2.5 billion and from which he has an untaken profit of $ 3.4 billion. With this mark it surpassed the records of July when BTC had fallen below $ 30,000 after reaching its all-time high above 60,000.

You already bought 8,117 #BTC in the low $ 50k since the November correction, BTC dumped The 3rd largest #Bitcoin whale wallet: BUY 2,702 more BTC in one day. Este #whale wallet added 2,702 $ BTC today at $ 50.6k for a whopping total of $ 136.7M USD. pic.twitter.com/BlbcgpKbrR – venturefoundΞr (@venturefounder) December 7, 2021

These types of significant purchases are a good sign that the price is closer to the floor than it is to the ceiling. Several analysts, including Plan B, insist that BTC will close in 2021 near 100,000.

Whose wallet is this?

The crypto world allows you to hide your identity and generate curiosity in equal parts. Everyone would like to know who is behind those funds, why they buy at these prices, if they have other wallets or if they plan to continue adding more BTC in the next dip. Unfortunately it is not possible, but there are certain speculations about it.

This wallet called 1P5ZED, began operating on February 5, 2019, it could be that of an exchange, such as showed the analysis on chain However, there are no certainties, but such large movements correspond to those that handle the exchanges.

Beyond the million dollar purchases that this wallet has made, it is very far from the balance sheets of the first two, which have more than 288 thousand and 168 thousand BTC respectively. The identity of these giants is also unknown, although it is estimated that they are also exchanges. Of the top 5, three are “identified” as Binance, Bitfinex and Okex.

For the optimists of digital gold, this purchase could mean the bottom of a next bull market, which despite the good numbers of Bitcoin and having made another All Time High (ATH) is afraid. The end of the year could bring more gifts than Santa Claus himself.

