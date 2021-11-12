Sustainability is increasingly present in the world of design and interior design. Now, the furniture and decor eCommerce Westwing presents its first collection made with sustainable materials selected, “We Care by Westwing Collection”.

This new Westwing collection is timeless, elegantly shaped and based on neutral colors to fit into any home, in order to put sustainability in a special place.









In the new collection we can find such special pieces as the new Sofia modular sofa, or the iconic Melva sofa, as well as sideboards, tables and chairs, or of course, textiles.









All the pieces in this collection have been manufactured with materials that have received a sustainability certification from some of the leading and most recognized organizations such as FSC, GOTS and GRS.









The pieces made with wood come from responsibly managed forests, the textiles are made with organic cotton and in the case of the rugs, they are made with a minimum of 50% recycled materials.









More information | Westwing

In Decoesfera | If you are looking for an elegant and timeless sofa, you will fall in love with the organic shapes of the new Westwing creation

