It is already December 22, Christmas Day is just around the corner, the children of San Ildefonso are screaming about singing the lottery numbers and, as if that were not enough, our movie theaters will receive four new feature films afterwards that they got their own Gordo with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’; that closed its launch in Spain exceeding 9.2 million euros.

This astronomical figure automatically makes it the highest grossing film of 2021 with only five days in theaters, but it is a double-edged sword. And is that the new adventure of Trepamuros has come dangerously close to 80% of the total collected, opening a huge gap with his immediate pursuer, ‘Mom or Dad’, which ended the weekend with 0.5 million in its pockets.

For its part, ‘Encanto’ clung to third position with 0.42 million euros, closing the Top 5 with the most watched ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ and ‘Clifford, the big red dog’, with 0.19 and 0.18 million euros respectively in its third weeks in cinemas. Again, it’s great to see numbers as high as ‘No Way Home’, but they make the future of the show and its business models increasingly uncertain.

The premieres of November 22

‘West Side Story’ (2021)

Steven Spielberg still had to dazzle us with a musical beat, and boy he has. King Midas returns to theaters embracing the original material without restriction and updating it to the times in both form and substance. A first-rate show, numbers to remember, a fantastic cast and unbeatable charm for one of the great titles of the season.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘West Side Story’ is a visual joy with which Steven Spielberg updates and improves the classic of musical cinema

‘Matrix Resurrections’ (‘The Matrix Resurrections’, 2021)

More than two decades after the Wachowski sisters turned the industry and the concept of “blockbuster” upside down with their timeless ‘Matrix’, Lana brings us a solo ‘Resurrections’ that is a slap in the open hand to the model of franchised sequels big budget that is dominating Hollywood. A deranged and brilliant rarity destined to piss off many, many people …

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Matrix Resurrections’ is the best sequel of the saga: a surprising return of Neo and Trinity without fear of not liking everyone

‘Sing 2!’ (‘Sing 2’, 2021)

Garth Jennings returns five years later writing and directing, this time alone, his characters from ‘Sing!’ in a sequel with a first-rate animation courtesy of Illumination Entertainment, with a dazzling original cast, and with what might be a too burdensome format for the older movie theater audience.

‘Silent Night’ (2021)

The last premiere of the week is probably one of the great surprises of 2021. Winner of the award for best script in the latest edition of the Sitges Festival, ‘Silent Night’, led by Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode, dissects the dimes and Family diretes in an anti-Christmas gem with a surprising bad milk. Splendid 90 minutes.

Criticism in Espinof: Sitges 2021: ‘Silent Night’ is one of the revelations of the year and the definitive anti-Christmas film thanks to its uncomfortable proposal

