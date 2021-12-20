‘West Side Story’ is one of the most iconic musicals in film history. Winner of 10 Oscars, the film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins It is one of those titles of which it seemed impossible to conceive a new adaptation for the big screen. But nevertheless, Steven spielberg accepted the challenge of updating this mythical work loosely based on ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

Spielberg has had a hefty $ 100 million budget for the occasion, thus becoming one of the most expensive Hollywood musicals of all time, but that has not found a reflection at the box office, since its failure has confirmed that 2021 has It’s been a dark year for musicals. And it’s a shame, since ‘West Side Story’ is a visual marvel very close to being the best possible version of the story it tells.

Retouching with care and success

I have to confess that I am not one of the followers of the original ‘West Side Story’, largely because of the story it told, but also because of its way of approaching its musical component. It’s an undisputed classic, yes, but I never saw the possibility of a remake as a crime and Spielberg has shown that he was the ideal director for it.

It is true that sometimes we seem to take Spielberg’s talent for granted. It is as if we were so familiar with his way of directing that he no longer impressed us, a bit also because he has always been characterized by making difficult things easy, something that, in the eyes of some viewers, surely detracts from him.





In ‘West Side Story’ it is once again clear that it is he who is behind the cameras, but from the beginning he chooses to give the film of a contagious energyEither because of the way of planning some situations -there are shots of great visual beauty, and they are not exactly few-, because of how overwhelming the musical scenes become without ever being run over or because of the freshness that the images transmit at all times, thus giving this adaptation a very modern touch but without ever sacrificing its origins.

That also leads to small changes to the script of Tony kushner compared to the original material, not so much with a revisionist spirit as to enhance certain elements that were already present in the 1961 film. Some gaps are filled, women are given a little more voice and other small but vital adjustments are made, such as the use of Spanish or the signing of interpreters more in line with the ethnicity of the characters called upon to better connect with the public’s concerns.

More immersive





I would not dare to say that I am going to achieve it with anyone, but in my case it did help to immerse me more in a story that in itself is what interests me the least about the show. Here that forbidden love of Tony and María is once again the great axis around which the whole story revolves, a sudden and unstoppable passion in which the work of a debutante stands out. Rachel zegler that manages to fall in love with the male protagonist played by Ansel Elgort as to the camera and the public.

However, Zegler is not the only success of a very well chosen cast – perhaps Elgort is the least convincing – since all the actors fit wonderfully into their respective characters, although some shine with special intensity. I think above all in the case of Ariana DeBose as Anita, a hurricane who takes over the film whenever she has a chance.





I can’t think of a but I can put to Spielberg, who turns ‘West Side Story’ into a visual delight, well aware of its nature as a great musical spectacle. without neglecting its most emotional side.

In fact, the only things that can become annoying simply cannot be altered. without betraying the base material completely. And I am in favor of making the necessary changes, but there are also certain red lines that would already make it clear that you simply wanted to do something else, not this.

In short





This new ‘West Side Story’ is a visual joy with which Steven Spielberg makes it clear that his unquestionable talent can also give us great joys within the musical cinema. It is also an efficient update that improves what the 1961 film offered us, and does so while respecting its essence, which is also the origin of the less stimulating elements of the function.