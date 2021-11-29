This year we saw the release of Resident Evil: Village from Capcom, but rumor has been circulating for a long time that the company is also working on a Resident Evil 4 remake for modern consoles. This weekend the rumor took hold, as Albert Wesker’s voice actor shared concept art images from the game.

Voice actor Dc douglas, who voices Albert Wesker in Resident Evil 4, appears to have broken Capcom’s confidentiality agreement, as he sent the game’s images unannounced to some of his followers. However, Douglas has since deleted his Twitter account and denies that he was the one who shared the images, despite the fact that some users took a screenshot.

After deleting his Twitter account, the voice actor Dc douglas posted on his facebook account that he had not shared any images and had not been hired by Capcom for any Resident Evil games, including Resident Evil 4. “I look forward to the news of RE4 just like you”, He assures.

The new Resident Evil 4 remake It would follow those made by Capcom for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and according to rumors it has been in development since 2018. The team in charge of Resident Evil 4 Remake would be M-Two, a new studio created by ex-Platinum Games boss Tatsuya Minami.

During the first half of the year, an alleged leak emerged from the title screen of Resident Evil 4 Remake, but sadly it turned out to be false. Either way, fans are not giving up hope for a Resident Evil 4 remake, especially with the incredible success RE: Village had this year.