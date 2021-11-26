"We're not as bad as Activision," Ubisoft recruiter

In addition to Activision Blizzard, months ago a few cases of harassment were also uncovered within some offices of Ubisoft. Apparently things were not that serious, so he did not make too much noise about it, but anyway, they are things that should not happen. And well, a recruiter from the publisher French acknowledged this during a recent conversation.

Via Twitter, the user @accent shared an anecdote from when he spoke with this recruiter from Ubisoft. According to accent, the recruiter asked him what he would need to say to convince him to work at Ubisoft for five or more years. Accent he replied that Ubisoft he would need to improve his working conditions, so the recruiter replied, “Well, at least we’re not as bad as we are at Activision!”

just had a call with a ubi recruiter.

them: what would it take for you to stay at ubi 5+ years?

me: better & safer workplaces, global culture change starting from the top

them: * shocked pikachu face for a solid 10 min * u — uh… at least it’s, uh, it’s not as bad as Blizzard! – r❄️bin (@acccent) November 24, 2021

Ubisoft has been taking steps to improve working conditions, and even hired Anika Grant, former head of human resources for Uber, who will now be in charge of this department in the French company. However, it was also recently reported that Ubisoft was ignoring all these cases of harassment and discrimination, but hopefully, and under the supervision of Grant, things will improve within the company.

Editor’s note: And it is that although things within Ubisoft are not as bad as in Activision Blizzard, the point is not really that. No company, beyond the gaming industry, would have to have toxic work environments and much less cases of harassment or discrimination. Let’s hope that in the coming years things can change for the better.

Via: GameRant