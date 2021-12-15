Speculation continues around Bully, Rockstar’s game. Despite previous reports, a Bully remaster is most likely than Bully 2. Or this is at least what has been said in new reports from industry sources, who deny Tom Henderson’s first report that the announcement of the game was going to be made at the 2021 Game Awards. Somewhat quite Interestingly, if we add that Henderson’s report included the fact that a playable version had been shown to some of the event attendees.

With everything, Henderson had insisted the information was vague and therefore could not confirm at all. This would coincide with the possibility that instead of being the release of a sequel, it was more of a Bully remaster, or even a remake.

Will we have a remaster of Bully?

Although there have been nNumerous rumors about a sequel to Bully Since the original release of the title almost two decades ago, new information about the IP continues to appear without being officially announced by Rockstar Games. Earlier this year, Rockstar publisher Take-Two Interactive updated the Bully brand three times in a single day. Additionally, the word “Bully” and the phrase “Bully free world” were reclaimed earlier this month, hinting that Bully’s IP remains a priority for Take-Two.

In a Rockstar Mag article, the journalist Jason Schreier and other sources who have spoken to the outlet, have said that nothing points to a new Bully title in development. However, what he has specified in the end is that the Henderson leak leads not to a sequel, but precisely to a remaster of Bully.