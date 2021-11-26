We're giving you a copy of FIFA 22 for PlayStation!

It won’t be long Christmas, which also means a time to spend time with the family, open gifts, and of course, enjoy the holidays with our favorite video games. To who Atomix We have already gotten our December spirit up, so we will be giving you a digital copy of FIFA 22, which you can redeem for your console PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. How can you earn it? Here we explain everything to you.

To participate, you will have to answer a series of five questions that we will leave you here below, and do not worry, you will not need to be an expert in FIFA to answer them. In fact, in every question We will attach a clue where you can find the answer, but yes, there will be some where you should read more than others. Once you have answered all of them correctly, send your answers to the email promo@atomix.vg. We will choose the winner from all those who submit the correct answers.

Without further ado, here are the questions:

1. How did we rate FIFA 22 in our review? Clue over here.

2. Name one of the GTAs that we mentioned in our “Top 5 GTAs” buzz. Clue over here.

3. Mention one of the requirements to participate in the 2021 Christmas anecdotes. Clue over here.

4. Name one of the main characters we mentioned in our Call of Duty: Vanguard review. Clue over here.

5. Name one of the reasons you YES should buy an OLED Switch based on our buzz of “5 Reasons To Jump To The OLED Switch, And 5 Reasons Not To.” Track.

So there you have it, you know what to do if you want to earn your digital copy of FIFA 22 for PlayStation. Remember that it is not enough to just answer, but they must be correct answers. Good luck!