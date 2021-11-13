On a day like today but a year ago, many of us were opening our new Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X | S. Both consoles arrived only a couple of days apart, and contrary to what happened with the previous generation, the new machines of Sony and Microsoft they had a very similar reception among the community.

You will remember that the signature of Redmond was the first to reveal her new console during the ceremony The Game Awards in 2019, while the Japanese technology company waited until mid-2020 to show us what the successor of the successful Playstation 4.

Prior to their official revelations, we had a lot of rumors circulating to these consoles, such as that they could run games up to 8K and that, due to the pandemic, they would have a very high value in the market. Well, almost none of these rumors turned out to be true, although both the PS5 As the Series X | S They proved to be much more powerful than previously thought.

Without a doubt, the Xbox Series X | S received a heavy blow with the delay of Halo Infinite, as it was the title that was designed to demonstrate the full potential of the new generation of Microsoft. For his part, PS5 stood out by having a huge launch catalog, with games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and more.

However, several analyzes by the experts showed that the Series X | S was superior to PS5 when I ran third-party games. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was one of the main examples, with the version of X series far surpassing that of PS5 in terms of resolution and frame rate per second. The playing field is a bit more level today, but there are still titles that perform better on the console. Microsoft. Besides of course, the great value you receive with all backwards compatible games and the FPS Boost.

Speaking of functions, both the Series X | S As the PS5 has received an important range of novelties this last year. For example, him PS5 it already allows you to expand the internal storage of the console, in addition to the ‘quality of life’ changes to its interface. Meanwhile, the dashboard of the X series It is already displayed in native 4K, plus the menus are much more intuitive and responsive.

Yes, we know that both platforms still lack many features that we would love to see implemented, but we are only in the first year and surely there will be a lot more news in the future.

Over the past year, we’ve seen the PS5 receive a ton of exclusive games, plus the recent PlayStation Showcase 2021 gave us a complete look at the future projects that we can enjoy on this console. But we can’t leave the Series X | S behind either, which has had an incredible year with premieres like Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, and soon, Halo Infinite.

Microsoft applied the one of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ in terms of traditional control of Xbox, although it did implement a few changes to its design in addition to the addition of the button ‘Compartir‘. For its part, Sony decided to leave behind the DualShock 4 in favor of DualSense, the new special control of the PS5 that gave you that true feeling next-gen to the games.

Particularly, Astro’s Playroom gave us a taste of all the potential that the DualSense, and although it is true that to date we have not had a game that takes advantage of these functions with such capacity, it is surprising that even the titles third–party have not left behind this new gimmick.

And speaking of designs, the X series It was a surprise to be much smaller than the PS5. There were even stores that offered special models on their furniture so that you could choose the one indicated in case you were to receive any of these consoles. The Series X also turned out to be a much simpler console to assemble, as there was no need to install a base or anything if you wanted to position the console vertically or horizontally.

I think I speak for many when I say that neither PS5 neither him Series X | S they have managed to disappoint users. Yes, the pandemic drastically affected the launch of many games, but eventually they will reach us and it will be then that we can really see what these powerful machines are capable of.

If you are still not convinced which one suits you, remember that here in Atomix We reviewed all of them at the time. If you are interested in a PS5 then here we leave you the link of our analysis, or if what you are looking for is a Series X | S, then here you will find our content about it.

Editor’s note: The truth is that, no matter which of these two consoles you have purchased, both have had an excellent year since their release. Yes, the generation is just getting started and a lot can happen throughout their respective life cycles, but for now there really isn’t a bad option in case you’re thinking of getting a PS5 or Series X | S.

Source: Atomix