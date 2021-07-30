Recently, Wentworth Miller, actor of the famous series Prison Break, revealed on his Instagram that he suffers from autism through a moving post.

Wentworth Miller got a lot of fame starring in the series Prison Break, where he gave life to the character Michael Scofield. Recently, through a moving and inspirational post, the actor decided to tell his followers that he was diagnosed with autism. Information that no one knew, but which has now reached many people.

In the Instagram post, Wentworth Miller revealed that this news was received while he was in full lockdown due to COVID-19. He also assured that this information did not take him by surprise. The Prison Break actor defined the confirmation of this diagnosis as an “unexpected gift” and stated that he is lucky enough to agree to a diagnosis, which he considers a privilege. Since many people do not have the same luck and opportunities.

You may be interested: A star of Agents of SHIELD will be Tommy in The Last Of Us

The moving post

“This fall it has been a year since I received my informal diagnosis of autism. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long and poor process that needed constant updating. In my opinion. I am a middle-aged man, not a five-year-old. And I recognize that access to a diagnosis is a privilege that many do not enjoy. Let’s say it was a shock, but not a surprise ”, started by saying Wentworth Miller in his Instagram post.

The Prison Break actor ends the statement by thanking: “Oh, I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously provided that extra help or space over the years, allowing me to move around the world in a way that made sense to me, whether it made sense to me or not. them … thank you. And for those who made a different decision… well. People will notice. Other gift. WM “