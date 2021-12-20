Thanks to a deal, Wells Fargo will be able to make use of FX Everywhere, an HSBC solution based on blockchain for the cross-border payment settlement process

With this decision, the 2 banking entities ensure transparency in PvP operations, reduce risks and costs when processing Forex settlements.

Banking and financial services entities Wells fargo from the United States, and the British HSBC, announced an agreement through which the US entity will be able to make use of the forex market platform Everywhere developed by HSBC.

Is platform powered by Baton Systems’ Core-FX distributed ledger technology, They allow institutions to use blockchain technology to process transactions related to the settlement of cross-border payments.

The FX Everywhere platform has settled three million transactions to date worth $ 2.5 trillion. It is anticipated that during the initial phase of operation with this platform around 100 transactions will be settled each week and the rate would gradually increase over time.

At the moment this tool allows transactions in US dollars (USD), Canadian dollars (CAD), British pounds (GBP) and euros (EUR), however the firms will work together to include more currencies in the near future, which could open the gap for new participants to be added to this plan

“We are pleased to announce that we will be using blockchain technology for the first time in the cross-border payment settlement process. We are very excited to collaborate with HSBC on a project that places both of them at the forefront of blockchain innovation. We believe this will be the first step for many using transformative technology throughout our industry for years to come.”Stated Macro Co-Director, Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Bank, Mark jones.

Everywhere Platform Wells Fargo has chosen the Everywhere foreign exchange platform, developed by HSBC in 2018, to carry out mainly all interbank foreign exchange transactions carried out between banks of the HSBC group.

Mark Williamson, Global Head of FX Companies and Proposals at HSBC, said in this regard that at the institution he represents there is a lot of enthusiasm to continue growing the FX Everywhere network and further commented that:

“The platform enables participants to efficiently settle bilateral cross-border obligations in multiple domestic and foreign currencies, along with the added flexibility of extended settlement windows to optimize PvP risk reduction opportunities.“.

Users of this technology are no longer conditioned by the specific cut-off hours of each currency and can agree with their counterparties when and how often the respective settlement operation can be carried out., allowing multiple settlements to be carried out during the same work day, and thanks to a settlement process that can be completed in around three minutes.

The goal of both banking institutions is to provide greater transparency to real-time FX transactions, in all currencies, and use pay vs. Payment (PvP) with greater accuracy, anticipating reducing settlement risks, costs associated with transaction processing and at the same time achieving savings, thanks to the method patented by Baton Systems.

Alex Knight, EMEA Director at Baton Systems highlighted that many players in the market select PvP settlement because currencies are settled simultaneously, which eliminates the danger that a company has made a payment to a counterparty and that it may breach its obligations.

Likewise, he clarified that access to PvP settlement through CLS is restricted to member companies of the CLS Group and is currently only available in 18 currencies.

“Today’s announcement means that all businesses [de divisas] they can now access PvP settlement protection in all currencies. We have used distributed ledger technology to achieve this, offering a level of transformation that was already needed.“declared Alex knight.

Banks must bet on blockchain

The president of multi-strategy crypto asset fund ProChain Capital, David Tawil, warned that financial institutions that do not seek to implement blockchain and recognize the benefits of managing the world of cryptocurrencies more broadly could be hurt in the long term.

“I know that right now it is incredibly difficult for those banks to participate in the crypto world broadly due to the lack of regulation. ” He said. “But certainly there should be education and development within those banks so they can act and get involved once they are allowed to.“.

In Tawil’s opinion, banks should analyze how they can collectively use blockchain technology to facilitate transactions and carry out other processes in their systems and daily service.

“Right now the decentralized aspect of this is a runaway train without them, “he noted.” If you don’t have a pre-planned way of moving forward and transitioning to get on that locomotive, you could certainly be left behind.” declared.

Over time there is a slow but steady change in attitude and position of many traditional banking entities and highly reputable financial consortiums towards the technology that defines cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. Wells Fargo and HSBC are an example of this, they close 2021 embracing the crypto space.

It might interest you: