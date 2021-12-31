Spider-Men aside, three weeks after its premiere we can safely say that ‘Don’t Look Up’ has become one of the last and greatest cinematographic phenomena of 2021. The new Adam McKay is not only conquering the data of audience of Netflix, but it is generating a huge amount of conversation on social networks, where every last detail of production is being sharpened.

One of the last issues that has spread like wildfire has been what many viewers have classified as a flagrant error. In one of the scenes of the movie can be seen briefly, in the background of a shot, what appears to be part of the film crew at work; an appearance obvious enough that it would have been overlooked when sifting through the material – or even on set.

Indeed, it seems that my intuition continues to work minimally, because McKay himself has confirmed through a tweet that that moment was kept in the final montage of the film to “commemorate the strange shooting experience”, marked by the pandemic, the masks and the security protocols to which the technical and artistic teams adhered.

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V – Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

It’s always tremendously satisfying, you know why, to become the Leonardo DiCaprio of the ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’ meme and point out continuity errors in a movie after spotting them; but this case reminds us that, in the cinema, not everything is what it seems …