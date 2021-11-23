When the first film adaptation of a relevant or even iconic work for a more or less determined audience goes awry, critics and viewers look askance at the next attempt, gulping and fearing the worst once its imminent release is announced. If you are thinking of redoing Foundation (David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, since 2021), you are ready and there is no need. But we hope you trust more in Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (Johannes Roberts, 2021) because he deserves it.

The general suspicion in this specific case had reason to be. Not only because the horrible lesson that they produced us the six movies with Milla Jovovich in the skin of Alice who directed or wanted to write Paul WS Anderson: resident Evil (2002), Apocalypse (2004), Extinction (2007), Afterlife (2010), Revenge (2012) and Final chapter (2017), frightening from any point of view; but also because the director’s resume In the feature film, nothing worthy of this seemed in store for us in this new opportunity for the Capcom video game.

Not because of the British Johannes Roberts He has no experience in the horror genre, since he has not come out of it in his ten previous films: Sanitarium (2001), Alice (2002), Hellbreeder: Resurrection of Evil, Darkhunters (2004), The forest of the damned (2005), F (2010), Storage 24 (2012), The other side of the door (2016), At 47 meters (2017), The Strangers: Night Hunt (2018) and At 47 meters 2: Terror emerges (2019), which go from the simply failed to the most absolute nonsense.

The surprise of ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City’

Sony

As it was, so unflattering, one would never have expected him to say this: Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, it is not only revealed as a very decent movie, but it is about the translation to the cinema that should be, both for those who have been entertained a lot with the video game by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara (since 1996), which has sold more than 120 million units, as well as those moviegoers who simply want a horror work to keep their eyes off blank again.

During the same initial sequence, it is very clear to us that the approach has nothing to do with that of Paul WS Anderson, to our delight; neither in the development of his libretto nor in terms of his audiovisual commitment. A good part of his achievements is supported by the planning measure by Johannes Roberts and in the effective score, which pivots between the sinister sweetness of its choirs, the haunting sounds and the thunderous tension, signed by Mark Korven, to whom we owe the Cube (Vincenzo Natali, 1997), The witch or The lighthouse (Robert Eggers, 2015, 2019).

From the most classic of horror to the recognizable of the video game

Sony

It must be recognized, however, that one is not going to fall in love with the characters from Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City. The English director himself has been in charge of the script, and has not written his interventions with much spark. But we can’t say anything bad about the cast; everybody the actors behave properly.

From Kaya Scodelario (Skins) and Robbie Amell (The X-Files) in the shoes of Claire and Chris Renfield, passing through Hannah John-Kamen (Ready Player One), Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones) and Avan Jogia (Caprica) such as Jill Valentine, Albert Wesker and Leon Kennedy, to Neal McDonough (Minority Report) or Donal Logue (Zodiac) playing William Birkin and Brian Irons.

Be that as it may, what Johannes Roberts has been able to demonstrate here is very good sight in the choice of the gruesome scenarios and situations, and its staging, visual configuration and montage move from the most classic in the resources of the horror genre to the recognizable of the famous video game, always effective to maintain in tension constant to the public and even to get on their nerves at times.

Also, is there any proposal with lighting games very estimable in Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, and a certain scene hallucinated with a counterpoint song quite surprising. For all of which, being Paul WS Anderson executive producer, tears must have come to him when he saw this reboot as Robert Zemeckis would jump when he saw the motion capture animation of Avatar (James Cameron, 2009) after having released his in Christmas story. Because the one of the improbable Johannes Roberts is the adaptation we were waiting for.