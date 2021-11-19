Resident Evil is only a few days away from restarting its franchise and the director revealed from now on the great importance of it. Paint for more.

resident Evil is one of the most famous video game sagas of all time. Filled with moments of terror and endless action, the deliveries of Capcom have enchanted a wide audience since 1996. Now, just in celebration of its 25th anniversary, the production company once again partners with Sony Pictures to bring the product to life on the big screen.

On this occasion, the figure of Alice will be retired, which was created exclusively for the previous films, and will use only the characters that already exist on the consoles. In this way, greater fidelity and a more cordial adaptation are expected. Chris and Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy will be the protagonists.

In turn, the Umbrella corporation it will be behind the great threat to face. Featuring several of the classic villains from the series. The director commented a little on the importance it will have. Apparently, it is the beginning of a new franchise.

“I believe that [Welcome to Raccoon City] set everything up very well, an origin story for each of our characters. I think it would be very important to me that we don’t just use this as a stepping stone and then go off to our own crazy world. I think there are so many things in games that are so fascinating and exciting that I would really love to keep exploring that.”Mentioned the developer.

These phrases in mind let you know that there will be a lot of fabric to cut. In addition, it will probably have an open ending and many things in which possible consequences of it derive.

With this, the new film, restarting the franchise, will be released on November 24, 2021 in theaters. The tape will be titled, as already mentioned, Welcome to Raccoon City.

Source: Collider