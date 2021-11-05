Welcome to Raccoon City has a new trailer

It’s not that long until the premiere of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, a film that will restart the universe of this franchise in the cinema. It seems that fans are still not very convinced by this new proposal, but hopefully, its most recent teaser trailer might change your mind.

“Evil cannot be contained. Watch the Nightmare Trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City now! Exclusively available in theaters on November 24th. “

Evil can’t be contained. 🧟‍♂️

Watch the Nightmare Trailer for #Resident Evil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity now. Exclusively in movie theaters November 24. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VVPzXsoeZp – Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) November 4, 2021

Welcome To Raccoon City will be the first of two films, which will adapt the events of Resident Evil 1 and 2 respectively. We still do not know when this second part is going to come out, in addition to that its producers are obviously going to closely monitor the reception of this first film, both at the box office and with fans.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will hit movie theaters next November 24.

Editor’s note: I’m still not one hundred percent convinced by this movie. Although it will be a much more faithful adaptation than the previous ones, there is something that does not finish for me about Welcome to Raccoon City. I hope I am wrong.

