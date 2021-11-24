There is nothing more complicated than writing a review about a bad movie that you have loved and that happens with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

I’m guilty. I liked some of the movies from resident Evil perpetrated by Paul WS Anderson and Jovovich mile. Especially the second, which made its particular adaptation of the twilight of Raccoon City, with a Nemesis that looked like a huge toy and the presentation of a successful Jill Valentine by the hand of Sienna guillory. Of course, these films (which would later explode with their plot of clones, psychic powers and the bad slob of the director by not letting us enjoy the promised battle in the White House) were bad films and terrible adaptations, which of Resident Evil only had the title and some other character sprinkled here and there. Nowadays, it has been shown that video games can be adapted to the big screen effectively (Detective Pikachu, Sonic, Silent Hill, etc …), trying to find the balance between a faithful adaptation and a good story that works as a movie.

That is why the existence of a project like that of Johannes Roberts, director, among others, of the two parts of At 47 meters or the second part of The strangers (subtitled as Night Hunt). Roberts shelves the adventures of Anderson’s Alice and decides, now yes, carry out a translation of the Resident Evil video games to the cinema, taking as a starting point the stories of its first two installments and some doses of RE: Veronica Code. And it fails.

I do not understand why. I have never considered myself a film critic, even if I write on this page, and I have always tried to base myself on honesty to convey the sensations that I have experienced with a film. But I was hoping that my film studies would let me know why a film like this is a failure. I do not know. It oozes mediocrity on all sides, but part of me loves what I see, this kind of respectful cosplay festival with some great ideas and others that one wonders who has been able to approve them and why.

I am fascinated by the recreation of Raccoon City. When we see the police station for the first time, it is the police station we toured in Resident Evil 2 and its recent remake. Even the street that runs in front of her is an exact copy of the one that appears in the video game. Claire Redfield’s red jacket is a candy for any fan, as well as the presence of inseparable elements of the characters we handle in the famous surival horror, like that motorcycle, some weapons and a thousand other references that I have surely missed (is there really no nod to the combination of plants to create healing objects?). I think some actors are superb in their role, like Kaya scodelario, one of the most underrated actresses of our time. Scodelario, who already demonstrated the energy of a purely physical performance in Underwater Hell (2019), which I will never tire of recommending, and his ease in films as special as the trilogy of The Maze Runner (in my opinion, far superior to other similar contemporary films, such as The Hunger Games and derivatives) endorses the character of Claire Redfield with forcefulness and charisma, while Hannah john-kamen Get a Jill Valentine whose personality changes a bit from that of the original character but who, in turn, makes you want to see her more minutes on screen. Robbie amell he’s correct as Chris Redfield (although his has always struck me as one of the dullest characters in the franchise) and Tom hooper manages to create an interesting arch in a Albert wesker for which this film has only been the presentation. I have more doubts with the work of Avan Jogia, although it is because his Leon S. Kennedy It is the one that departs the furthest from the character we all know, turning into a comic relief that, at least, is quite funny (although it cannot avoid being ridiculed, as in a certain scene that involves a walking corpse in flames), but above all with that of Neal mcdonough that, although in the first bars it shapes a villain that mixes closeness with a very disturbing nuance, as we get closer to the end of the film it gives way to a somewhat hilarious over-acting that does not go at all with what has been achieved so far. Something similar happens with Donal Logue, who seems to want to honor his Harvey Bullock of Gotham with a character who is out of tune at all times.

The Spencer mansion is very successful, although it is made excessively short (and how they connect some locations with others is a bit ridiculous). Perhaps one of the elements that I liked the most, and whose importance in the games I do not remember, is the orphanage. For the first few minutes it seemed to me that I was watching an adaptation of Silent Hill, and the layout of Lisa trevor it is the most interesting, as well as everything that happens in that place (although the appearance of a mythical creature from video games has a very interesting presentation and a tremendously unsatisfactory result).

The designs also have dark highlights. I like the zombies that appear, especially the Redfields’ neighbors, and some of the creatures are very accomplished. Unfortunately, others (and I am thinking about the final confrontation) reveal all the seams of a not especially high budget and a creativity that, at that time, should have been in low hours. In any case, and as with the creature in the orphanage, the confrontation with this aberration is resolved quickly enough that it does not leave us a relevant (in this case, bad) footprint.

Resident Evil is an ocean of references devoid of tension, of action sequences that are recorded on our retina or of plot successes that make us change our perception of games or give a new approach to the film.

One of the problems of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is that at no time did we come to fear for our protagonists. The Redfields’ neighboring zombies would have been more terrifying if at some point throughout the film we had the feeling that Claire was in danger. Unfortunately, the fidelity to video games is such that we know that our protagonists are untouchable, and the secondary cannon fodder have destiny so written on their faces (and, to top it all, they are so unpleasant or unpleasant) that their deaths proceed without surprises. . Resident Evil does not manage to excite us, scare us or make us worry at any time. It is so similar to the video game that… well, the video game already exists. What does the film offer us?

I have some doubts with the photography direction by Maxime Alexandre (a regular of Alexandre Aja who has participated in films like the one already mentioned Hell under water, The Resurrection of Louis Drax, Highlights, High Voltage, The Hills Have Eyes, Oxygen or the most interesting Shazam!). At times it falls into a series B texture that is very stimulating but contrasts with the more formal aspect of the rest of the film, and there are few occasions in which the noise in the image is excessive, suggesting that it has there was a problem during filming and the junk had to be salvaged in post-production.

On the other hand, the assembly decisions of Dev singh (Spiral: Saw, Ghostland) also generate doubts. Although at the macro level it manages that the two parallel stories (Raccoon City and Spencer Mansion) run successfully, within the sequences there are small structures and cuts that have thrown me back. However, I think his work has done more good for the film than these remaining points.

What remains to be remembered after watching Resident Evil? I do not know. The feeling that all the participants loved the video games they adapt, perhaps. Claire Redfield’s red jacket. His brother Chris’s action sequence in the dark. Lisa Trevor’s design. The impression that it was not a good movie but that it has kept me attentive at all times, enjoying it like a child. Can I recommend it? I do not know. Does it deserve a pass or a fail? I have no idea. But I will see her again. Because movies are not just good movies. Because we all have guilty pleasures and Resident Evil (like the Anderson saga) is destined to become one of them.