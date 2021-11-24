Welcome to Raccoon City already has ratings

After a year full of rumors, leaks and more, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City it eventually made it to movie theaters around the world. East reboot film of the popular franchise of Capcom It has already been screened before different specialized media, so the critics have already given their final verdict regarding this new proposal.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It already has enough reviews to have an official score on sites like Tomatazos and Metacritic, and without further ado, here you can see how it fared on these two portals.

Meanwhile in Tomatazos meets with a “rotten” rating of 50%, in Metacritic it has a total score of 44. Most critics praise how accurate and faithful the film is to the source material, however, they agree that the feature film’s third act feels rushed. It is worth noting that the film is 107 minutes long, so it is not as long as some others.

In case you missed it, here you can take a look at his latest trailer.

Editor’s note: The truth is that initially I was excited about the film, but its trailers and images gave me a very bad feeling. It seems that it is not as bad as many expected, but it is definitely not the masterpiece that some thought it would be.

Via: Tomatazos / Metacritic