Capcom has recently published updated figures on its most successful games, including various installments of the Resident Evil horror saga. Now, to continue the good news for fans of the zombie franchise, it has been confirmed that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City advances its premiere date in Spain and not just a few days, but a fairly important stretch. So the movie, called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City in our country, the November 26 instead of the end of December as originally planned.

This has been made known by the official Twitter account of Sony Pictures Spain, which has published a new trailer under the slogan “Evil cannot be contained” and announcing the new release date of this kind of reboot of the film saga. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will adapt the stories told in the first two numbered installments of the Capcom video game saga, so characters such as Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield or Albert Wesker, true icons of the franchise.

First images of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

With this new date, Welcome to Raccoon City will arrive alone two days after its premiere in the United States instead of a month later, which will be beneficial for Spanish fans whose priority is to avoid spoilers on social media. Remember that now Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will arrive on November 26 exclusively in cinemas and that will feature actors such as Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell or Tom Hopper as visible heads in its cast.