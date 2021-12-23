We had been a few days without any news about a video game delay, but WolfEye Studios and Devolver Digital have broken that streak by announcing that the launch will be Weird west it will not take place finally on January 11. Will be finally March 31 when it will go on sale.

Its creators have published a video about it in which they comment that those who have tried a beta version have been delighted with the result. However, there are details that need to be perfected and that is why the team preferred to take an extra couple of months to offer the best possible experience.

WolfEye is made up of developers who have worked on Dishonored or Prey and introduces us an action RPG with a theme set in the Wild West in which we will experience the origin of a group of atypical heroes who will become legend based on the decisions made.

Besides, his immersive simulation It causes the characters, factions and places to react according to the actions that are carried out, which is precisely one of the points that the company wants to improve. If he succeeds in time, it will be in March of next year when we will see Weird west on PS4, Xbox One and PC.