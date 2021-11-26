Reuters.- The peso depreciated on Friday for the seventh consecutive session carried away by a wave of aversion to risk assets, due to concerns that a new variant of coronavirus could slow the recovery of the global economy.

The local currency has cut losses and was trading at 21.6861 per dollar, down 0.6% from 21.5575 in the Reuters reference price on Thursday. Previously, in international operations, especially in the Asian market, fell 2.75% until 22.1510 units, its weakest level since September 30, 2020.

The weight accumulates a loss in the year of more than 9% and outlined its worst week since the one ended on September 25 of last year.

The new variant, which has been identified in South Africa, caused the European Union, the United Kingdom and India, among others, announce the tightening of their border controls while scientists tried to determine if the mutation is resistant to current vaccines.

The variant has a spike protein that is extremely different from the original coronavirus on which Covid-19 vaccines are based, said the UK Health Security Agency, increasing fears about the probability of success of the current injections, until now effective against the better known Delta variant.

“Full attention to the new South African variant of Covid-19,” said financial group Monex. “This context takes the scenario of little economic growth, recalling that the Delta variant had a significant global economic impact,” he added.

