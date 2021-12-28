(Reuters). In a volatile session amid concerns about the advance of the Omicron coronavirus variant and its possible effects on the economy, the Mexican peso lost while the stock market won in a session with fewer negotiations than usual for the holidays. of year.

The Mexican currency was trading at 20.6884 per dollar near the close of the day, with a decline of 0.43% compared to 20.6000 in the reference price on Friday. The peso fell in early trading to 20.7410 units and traded in positive territory to 20.5865 per dollar.

During the week, little relevant economic information will be published in Mexico and the United States, so the performance of the foreign exchange market will depend on news associated with the pandemic, progress in the approval of a fiscal stimulus package in the United States and the performance of the capital and raw materials market, according to Banco Base analysts.

Following the behavior of other markets such as Wall Street, the benchmark stock index S & P / BMV IPC rose 0.77% to 53,259.56 points with a reduced volume of 60.9 million securities traded. The square had started the session in negative territory.

Outside of the leading index, the fall of 6.96% to 2.94 pesos of the titles of Grupo Aeroméxico stood out. In the session they lost up to 2.65 pesos.

The value of the airline’s shares has experienced strong rises and falls after the announcement in recent days of a public offer to acquire securities. Experts have attributed the movements to speculation in the market.

