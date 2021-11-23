The World Economic Forum, o WEF, published a set of resources aimed at informing legislators and individuals in the private sector about digital assets, including digital currencies issued by central banks and stablecoins.

On November 19, the WEF announced its Digital Currency Governance Consortium White Papers Series, a set of resources created by 85 organizations from 40 countries around the world. The publication contains 8 separate documents that explore topics such as the impact of legislators regulating stablecoins and central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, as well as informing them about the risks, benefits and alternatives. Additionally, the suite addresses regulatory gaps in digital assets and their potential uses to promote financial inclusion and cross-border aid.

“Investor and consumer protection remains imperative for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins,” said Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International, one of the companies that contributed to the publication. “The Digital Currency Governance Consortium is focused on this important topic, making a valuable contribution in mapping consumer risks and regulatory loopholes to inform future policy making.”

According to the WEF, different governments around the world could benefit from collaboration on CBDCs and stablecoins to address the prevention of illicit activities, consumer protection and cross-border agreements related to CBDCs where regulatory gaps may exist. . The organization’s document on regulatory loopholes specifically mentions that the potential lack of cybersecurity can create a “total systemic financial crisis” in the event that a digital currency is compromised by a bug or other type of exploit.

The framework proposed by the WEF to prevent and address the gaps and inconsistencies in stablecoins and CBDCs consists of agencies forming a working group composed of senior leaders focused on certain risk areas and by those who participate in the establishment of some of current rules on digital assets. According to the white paper, this approach could “lay the foundations for sustainable innovation, align regulatory frameworks, and foster higher levels of international collaboration.”

The new resource set occurs after The WEF will publish guidance for regulators and policy makers on the regulation of decentralized finance in June. The organization said at the time that the publication offered a fundamental basis for examining the critical factors related to DeFi regulations.

