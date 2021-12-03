December is here with its holidays and its long bridge, ideal to rest a little and organize ourselves for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. In the coming weeks we will bring new proposals for the menus of the special dates, but today we focus on eating healthy with a weekly menu full of simple recipes and without complications.

We come loaded with ideas for breakfasts, lunches, snacks, dinners, desserts and appetizers for the next seven days. Very varied dishes that are perfect to eat every day and take care of yourself doing it. Many of them can prepare in advance, so those of you who have time this long weekend can dedicate it to cooking for the rest of the week.

Monday

Meal: spinach salad and vegetarian lasagna

spinach salad and vegetarian lasagna Dinner: pumpkin cream with black truffle

Tuesday

Meal: quinoa three delights and cider chicken with apple and blueberries

quinoa three delights and cider chicken with apple and blueberries Dinner: sea ​​bass donostiarra

Wednesday

Meal: beans with monkfish and Iberian ham and hard-boiled egg croquettes

beans with monkfish and Iberian ham and hard-boiled egg croquettes Dinner: light cauliflower cream

Dates stuffed with nuts and cheese

Thursday

Meal: Neapolitan salad of cauliflower and anchovies and salmon with wine

Neapolitan salad of cauliflower and anchovies and salmon with wine Dinner: Coconut Spiced Broccoli Skillet

Friday

Meal: creamy and spicy mac & cheese and grilled cuttlefish with aioli

creamy and spicy mac & cheese and grilled cuttlefish with aioli Dinner: green pesto and veggie pizza

Saturday

Meal: Cream of Potato, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeños and Grilled Chicken

Cream of Potato, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeños and Grilled Chicken Dinner: Leek gratin with ham and cheese

Orange spice shortbread cookies

Sunday

Meal: Baked prawns and mushroom risotto

Baked prawns and mushroom risotto Dinner: fennel salad, Rocha pear and goat cheese

Appetizers and snacks

Toledo carcamusas Shrimp Scampi Baked dates with walnuts and Parmesan cheese

Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats

Almond Shortbread

Orange spice shortbread cookies

Easy marzipan chocolates with hazelnut heart

Coquitos

Lemon Mousse Cake

