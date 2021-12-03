December is here with its holidays and its long bridge, ideal to rest a little and organize ourselves for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. In the coming weeks we will bring new proposals for the menus of the special dates, but today we focus on eating healthy with a weekly menu full of simple recipes and without complications.
We come loaded with ideas for breakfasts, lunches, snacks, dinners, desserts and appetizers for the next seven days. Very varied dishes that are perfect to eat every day and take care of yourself doing it. Many of them can prepare in advance, so those of you who have time this long weekend can dedicate it to cooking for the rest of the week.
Monday
- Meal: spinach salad and vegetarian lasagna
- Dinner: pumpkin cream with black truffle
Tuesday
- Meal: quinoa three delights and cider chicken with apple and blueberries
- Dinner: sea bass donostiarra
Wednesday
- Meal: beans with monkfish and Iberian ham and hard-boiled egg croquettes
- Dinner: light cauliflower cream
Thursday
- Meal: Neapolitan salad of cauliflower and anchovies and salmon with wine
- Dinner: Coconut Spiced Broccoli Skillet
Friday
- Meal: creamy and spicy mac & cheese and grilled cuttlefish with aioli
- Dinner: green pesto and veggie pizza
Saturday
- Meal: Cream of Potato, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeños and Grilled Chicken
- Dinner: Leek gratin with ham and cheese
Sunday
- Meal: Baked prawns and mushroom risotto
- Dinner: fennel salad, Rocha pear and goat cheese
Appetizers and snacks
- Toledo carcamusas
- Shrimp Scampi
- Baked dates with walnuts and Parmesan cheese
Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats
- Almond Shortbread
- Orange spice shortbread cookies
- Easy marzipan chocolates with hazelnut heart
- Coquitos
- Lemon Mousse Cake
