The Free Fire Weekly Agenda, which was revealed today, for this week, has great surprises. Players will be able to acquire skins from a new incubator, New Gold Royale, Diamond Royale and Arma Royale. If you are ready and want to know everything that will arrive for you from December 1 to 7, here is the Weekly Agenda from December 1 to 7, 2021:

Monday 29 : Diamond Royale Doctor Scarlet

: Diamond Royale Doctor Scarlet Tuesday 30 : Gold Royale Princess of the Dune

: Gold Royale Princess of the Dune Wednesday 1st : New Elite Poker Palace Pass

: New Elite Poker Palace Pass Thursday 2nd : Geometric Incubator

: Geometric Incubator Saturday 4th: Weapon Royale Treatment Rifle: Ice Bones

Ready, here you have all the content of the new Weekly Agenda from December 1 to 7, 2021 from Free fire. It’s time to start collecting your diamonds if you want to get all the rewards that will come to Free Fire, do not forget to change your tickets for Diamonds and Gold.

If you want to get the new Elite Pass for the month of December, all you have to do is get 1200 diamonds if you want to get the pre-order with the Monster truck skin as a gift, on the other hand, if you only want the Elite Pass without extra medals, you will have to pay 600 diamonds on December 1st.