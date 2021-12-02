Weekday wants to end the year with style and a lot savoir faireThat is why it takes advantage of the arrival of December to present a new limited edition collection. Under the “Dreamstate” name, her designs are influenced by the bright and ethereal avatars created by the 3D and AR artist, Harriet davey. True to the brand’s groundbreaking aesthetic, the result is a series of garments that are hard to miss.

Drawing inspiration from the work of Harriet Davey, a Berlin-based CGI artist and AR creator known for her bright and ethereal creatures, this new collection is based on textures as bizarre as the scales on a fish. In addition, a coat of fake fur It reminds us of the one Brad Pitt wore in Fight Club, to make us feel like a creature rather than a human.









This new collection consists of a total of 17 pieces and is only available in the online store from today. It is complemented by an exclusive Studio Made collection of 10 frames featuring Harriet Davey prints, as well as an Instagram face filter created by Harriet Davey for Weekday.









The jeans and t-shirts feature prints of Davey’s artwork, adding distinction to the final look. According to the artist herself,

In making this collection, everything we did was online. Was it all a dream, are we real online? We talked about what it means to be true to yourself. Being able to dream can be more real or true to yourself than being trapped in real life. AR and 3D can be tools to enhance your Dreamstate and make dreams come true.









Photos | Weekday