President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that the wedding between the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Santiago Nieto, and the INE counselor, Carla Humphrey, was a scandalous affair because it revives the ostentation and waste of the neoliberal period.

“We must recommend to public servants that they act with moderation, with austerity and that they follow the example of (Benito) Juárez who said that the public servant should learn to live in the just mediocrity,” he said, granting that he was invited to the event.

This weekend, both officials married in Guatemala, where public servants attended, and was framed by the scandal where Paola Félix, CDMX Secretary of Tourism, who was involved in the introduction to said country of around 35 thousand dollars in cash, which were allegedly not declared by the travelers.

The capital city official resigned from her position due to this scandal.

In a press conference from the National Palace, the federal president recommended to the servants of his administration to act with moderation and austerity following the example of Benito Juárez: to live in the just mediocrity.

“It is a scandalous matter indeed, even when it is a private act because public affairs are increasingly public in Mexico or more is known about private affairs or events, before nothing was known, there was ostentation and waste,” he commented. .

According to the head of the federal Executive, the $ 35,000 undeclared dollars belonged to José Francisco Ealy Ortiz, director of The universal, who was invited to the nuptials.

Asked about the cronyism that could be manifested between Santiago Nieto and the businessman, the President of the Republic considered that this relationship is incorrect.

“That is good to ask yourself and I think it is not correct because the public servant has to avoid such situations. That is why I do not go to social events, I was invited but I cannot because I have many occupations and also I am not used to doing it, “he said.

“They invite me, I thank them very much but I do not attend, not even to eat at a restaurant,” he said.

According to details of the meeting revealed by the newspaper Reform, the wedding was attended by more than 300 guests.

