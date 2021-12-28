We'd see teenage Trunks and Goten on DBS: Super Hero

Unlike other films in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will focus on heroes who have not had as much prominence lately within the universe created by Akira toriyama. Goten and trunks were essential to defeat boo in Dragon Ball Z, but afterwards they seem to have been somewhat forgotten. That is why DBS: Super Hero it could bring them back in their teenage versions.

Recently, the film’s official site was updated to reveal that Takeshi kusao, voice actor of Trunks, will be an official part of this feature film. Because Super hero unfolds in the future, by this time Goten and trunks They should be around 17 years old, so it wouldn’t make sense for us to look at their adult versions. Of course, there is also the possibility that Kusao just lend your voice for a flashback or something like that.

Remember that Super hero It will tell us a completely original story, that is, it will not be inspired by the manga, which to date continues to release new chapters. Yes, just like DBS: Broly, This new film will be part of the official canon of the series so its producers must be very careful with the way they treat these characters.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released in Japanese theaters on April 22, 2022. In case you missed it, here you can take a look at his latest trailer.

Editor’s note: It would definitely be interesting to meet the adolescent versions of these characters, as it would be a great opportunity to show us new facets of heroes that most of us know. However, it is best to keep our expectations in check until we have more information about Super Hero.

Via: DBS Hype