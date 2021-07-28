following the cancellation of the Fuji 6 Hours. A double heading that FIA and ACO have defined and clarified after speaking with the teams involved in the championship. In this aspect,, since it will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time. For its part,It will be between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time, which draws. It will be on November 6, a week later.

All the races held so far in Bahrain in the framework of the WEC have always ended under the cover of the night. A circumstance that will not occur in the round that replaces the 6 Hours of Fuji, as explained Frederic lequien as responsible for the event: «It will be interesting to see the different strategies that teams adopt for the double event that we will play in Bahrain. We have two different types of careers having a race completely during the day and another, which will mark the end of the season, which ends much later with the night on the circuit.

Both races will be played on the ‘Grand Prix’ track configuration of the Sakhir track, which means that the 5.4 kilometer long track that Formula 1 regularly uses will be used. Two events with a different essence, as explained Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sheikh who runs the circuit: «These two races should offer a great variety of challenges to the teams and drivers. We look forward to welcoming all registrants to Bahrain. I think we can have a hugely exciting conclusion to the season. Drivers will be a crucial factor in deciding who wins both races».