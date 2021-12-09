The era of paper contracts is coming to an end. Faced with the digital transformation, new ways of understanding these documents are emerging today: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platforms are becoming an indispensable tool for large and medium-sized companies in Latin America, which are revolutionizing the way to generate, agree, negotiate, sign and follow up on their contracts.

It is in this segment where the Chilean startup Webdox CLM arises, led by José Manuel Jiménez, one of the fastest growing technology companies in the field and leader in the region thanks to its ability to automate and digitize the entire life cycle of a contract and its integration with other digital business management platforms.

“Contracts are the life and government of every organization, they represent the foundation of commerce,” says Jiménez. Webdox not only emerged to resolve in a much more agile way – and with fewer vices – the disputes between clients and suppliers that occur after the breach of a contract, but also gives life and dynamism to documents, allowing organizations to inform their business processes through the agreements of their contracts.

Thanks to the massification of the Electronic and Digital Signature during the pandemic, organizations of different sizes noticed that contracts can be managed in greater depth, before and after their signature, remotely and digitally.

Webdox advances in its mission to turn every contract into a transparent information brain for every business.

This is how Webdox fulfills a first stage, that of helping with quality to generate, negotiate, approve and sign a contract with high quality and, later, manage the contract as part of the operation of the same business, connected to other critical processes of the organization such as sales, purchases, human talent management, among others.

“Contracts cannot be seen as legal weapons, but rather as tools. These are the heart and brain of each business and the different areas of a company must have easy, integrated and secure access to their information, what happens with Webdox ”, explains Jiménez.

PRESENCE IN THE REGION

Webdox helps improve contract quality, reduce time and promote compliance in companies that generate, sign and manage hundreds or thousands of contracts each year. Hence, it is no coincidence that its portfolio includes large clients such as: Walmart, Coca-Cola, Telefónica, Santander, L’Oreal, among others.

The startup, which already has clients in 12 countries and offices in five (Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Brazil), highlights that the great difference with respect to other emerging competitors is in the platform’s ability to tropicalize the management of contracts in accordance with the tools and laws that govern each organization, regardless of where it is located in Latin America.

The great challenge, Jiménez adds, is to educate the region, because in practice not everyone knows how an electronically signed document works, its security and its legal scope. This becomes a gateway to get much more out of contracts, through the different functionalities offered by the platform.

Finally, José Manuel Jiménez shares the purpose of Webdox: “Digitally connect organizations to achieve fair, efficient and transparent business relationships”, a goal that inspires the organization to become one of the top 5 CLM tools in the world.