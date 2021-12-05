If you intend to enter the world of streaming, whether on Twitch, YouTube or another platform, there is a peripheral that you have to have yes or yes, and it is none other than a webcam. There are many brands that have several models available, but this time we will see the Razer Kiyo X web cam. We could say that it is mid-range, but it has some very interesting features. Also, if you are just starting out, you don’t need to buy a high-end model or a reflex camera.

Razer Kiyo X is a high definition webcam which has intelligent autofocus and a built-in omni-directional microphone, although on the latter, sometimes it is always better to connect an external microphone. With that said, it’s time to move on to the review, but first, I want to thank Razer for letting me test the camera.

<br>

Know more: Razer Seiren Emote, review: microphone for streamers with LED display



Technical specifications

Razer Kiyo X Video resolution: 1080p at 30 fps, 720p at 60 fps, 480p at 30 fps, and 360p at 30 fps 82 degree field of view Image resolution: 2.1 megapixels Still Image Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Connection type: USB Focus type: automatic Video encoding: YUY2 (not for all video resolutions) / MJPEG Mounting options: L-shaped joint and tripod (not included) Audio codec: 16 bits at 48 KHz Cable length: 1.5 meters Microphone: Omnidirectional

Razer Kiyo X – Design and user experience

I will start by talking about packaging, although I will not go into depth either as it is something that does not have much to tell. We find the typical box that has on the front an image of the product and a brief description of the main characteristics. Nor could the Razer logo be missing in green. On the other hand, in the upper left corner we can see that it is a camera that supports up to 60 fps. When you open the box there is not much, just enough and necessary. We found the camera together with the USB cable (cannot be removed) and a manual of a few pages.

The first thing that catches your eye is the size, it is a fairly large webcam that includes the support in the body of the same, so you can’t remove it. This stand is for putting the Razer Kiyo X on top of the monitor. It can be adjusted easily and it fits quite well. About stability, no complaints, not easy to fall off.

If you want you can use a tripod. In the base of the camera there is a hole in case you want to use this accessory. You can also put the camera on the table and adjust tilt. What’s more, part of the base has non-slip rubber.

The camera is completely plastic. This is neither good nor bad, I can only say that feels well finished, strong and lightweight. When you are using the Razer Kiyo X an LED light comes on that is at the top, while at the bottom there is a small hole that is nothing other than the microphone.

At the compatibility level, although it is a webcam intended for use on Windows 10/11, it also works on GNU / Linux, although you don’t have access to the settings. It should be remembered that Razer Synapse is not available for this operating system. I have been doing tests with Ubuntu 20.10 and OBS (Open Broadcaster Software). Well, at no time did I have problems of any kind.

Getting started with the Razer Kiyo X takes a few seconds, however long it takes to connect the USB cable. However, his is install Razer Synapse to get the most out of it, and this takes a couple of minutes. Later I will talk about this program that has become essential for all owners of a Razer peripheral.

Once we connect the camera and make use of it, regardless of the program we use to stream or record video, surprises with its quality in low light conditions. Okay, his thing is to use some LED lighting system, but it works quite well. It should be noted that it supports a maximum resolution of 1080p and 30 fps. However, if we want to broadcast or record video at 60 frames per second we have to settle for 720p. The autofocus is very fast and this is appreciated. Now, we also have the option to deactivate it.

If you ask about the quality of the microphone, I can say that it does not disappoint. It does not reach the level of using a desktop microphone designed for streaming, but you can use it perfectly. The microphone is omni-directional, so it is capable of capture audio in all directions with the same sensitivity. I had the opportunity to use it with the Windows 11 Xbox application in a voice chat and the participants did not complain at any time about the quality of the audio. What’s more, they said they listen to me better than other times.

Razer Synapse – A software to have everything under control

As I mentioned before, you only have to connect the Razer Kiyo X for it to work, there is no need to install anything. Nevertheless, everything changes if you want to customize the webcam settings. In my case, I already had Razer Synapse installed, so it was just plugging in the camera and skipping an update. After restarting the computer and opening the Razer application, the camera and a tab at the top appeared, streaming.

From Razer Synapse we can choose between various picture presets: default, soft, vibrant and warm. Then there is the customize option that allows us to create a profile to our liking. We can manually adjust the brightness, contrast, saturation and white balance. Here it is best to activate the preview to see how the changes affect. By the way, the autofocus can be turned on and off in the streaming menu -> settings.

Seeing all that Razer Synapse has to offer, there is no doubt that this software is well worth installing. It is a pity that it is not available for other operating systems.

conclusion

If you are only looking for a webcam for video calling, then the Razer Kiyo X is not the best option. Let’s say it is more focused on streaming, although it is also valid for video calls. However, you may not be getting the most out of it. Generally speaking, I find that it is a very interesting option that is worth taking into account. Also, it is not very expensive. As for the price, we are talking about 89.99 euros in the Razer Store. So from my point of view it has a good value for money.

The first and foremost thing when buying a webcam is image quality, and here I have only good words when it comes to the Razer Kiyo X. Now, there are things to improve, such as the audio quality of the microphone. It is not that it is bad at all, quite the opposite, but it is not at the same level. Everything about the software and customization is also up to par. All in all, Razer has done a good job.