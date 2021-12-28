For the average citizen, the pandemic has been a setback, economically speaking. For Big Tech, it has meant unimaginable amounts of profit. This year, Amazon’s revenue soared 48.4%. Those of Apple 54%. In the second quarter of 2021, the former Facebook Inc. saw its revenue grow by $ 29 billion. And those of Google increased 34.2%. To complicate matters, autocracy is also on the rise. In fact, they are now the norm, according to a 2020 report published by the Varieties of Democracy Institute. And it’s no wonder that these highly centralized power structures tend to place a great deal of emphasis on controlling the Internet.

To combat this, we have Web3. Some call it the next phase of the Internet. If it was a song, it would be Power to the Peopleby John Lennon. Designed to promote democracies, more freedom, and dissolution of centralized power structures. But this dream is gradually fading, becoming what I wanted to eliminate.

Web3 is Silicon Valley’s latest buzzword. The idea of ​​a decentralized Internet has been in the works for the last decade with the explosion of cryptocurrencies and technology. blockchain. A tool that will empower the masses, taking control of conglomerates as well as powerful countries such as China and Russia. In other words, Web3 will make the Internet more democratic. The term was first coined by Gavin Wood, one of the founders of the network of blockchain Ethereum to raise the possibilities of internet decentralization.

In the current state of the network, users depend on large technologies and their platforms. The servers where everyone’s data is centralized belong mainly to companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google. This not only causes privacy issues, it also makes the system vulnerable. Supporters of web3 want to end this. Y Web3 Foundation is one of the initiatives that pursues this objective. The fact that? Go back to the initial idea of ​​the internet, when it was decentralized, open source and node-based. Nowadays, we depend on the big providers, but if any of their servers go down, we can’t use apps like WhatsApp, Netflix or Uber.

As several experts explain in this Cinco Días report, one of the most interesting elements that web3 will allow is the participation of its users. Currently, they already exist different governance models on some platforms that use blockchain. Among them, there are DAOs (Autonomous Decentralized Organizations), which are communities of users who participate in the platforms and who make decisions democratically about the future of their platforms. There are also the Technical Councils or Committees, which are groups of participants who make decisions about the development of projects.

These models work both in a totally democratic way among all users or as a kind of shareholders’ meeting where the future of these projects is decided. For example, if Spotify decided to move to the web3, it would have to democratize and seek a governance system where the future of the app would be decided within a community.

Great criticism of a system in the hands of the powerful

But this system has been getting several critics in recent months, who are not entirely misguided in their complaints. Some of them are moguls Elon Musk or former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. They point out that much of the sector’s financing comes from investment funds who have seen potential in the projects. One of them, for example, is Lightspeed Venture Partners , the American fund that was the first big investor in Snapchat. Lightspeed has been investing in these projects since 2013 (almost 500 million this year alone).

Then? A decentralized and egalitarian Internet may seem far-fetched, yes, but it already seems doomed. Because the people who currently invest tens of billions of euros in Web3 services are technology companies, software developers, venture capitalists and hedge funds. Meanwhile, many networks blockchain Today’s are not equally distributed and are in the hands of venture capitalists and the first to put capital.

Crypto firm Hashed raised € 175 million and venture funds Kraken Ventures Fund and Brinc also raised millions. Days ago, Dorsey suggested that Web3 is under the control of the venture capital industry, particularly the firm Andreessen Horowitz, an early backer of Facebook and an advocate for Web3. And some media reported that representatives of the firm visited Capitol Hill to try influence the regulation of Web3. “You do not own Web3. VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. Ultimately, it is a centralized entity with a different label.” tweeted.

You don’t own “web3.” The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you’re getting into … – jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Tesla boss Elon Musk says Web3 is more of a “marketing buzzword” than reality. “I’m not suggesting that web3 is real, it seems more a buzzword marketing than a reality right now, I just wonder what the future will be like in 10, 20 or 30 years. 2051 sounds incredibly futuristic “, wrote on Twitter. And he was also asking where he was, much to the chagrin of the Web3 devotees.

Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2021

And what do the experts think of all this? Dr Vasileios Karagiannopoulos, Director of the Cybercrime Awareness Clinic and professor at the University of Portsmouth, explained in this TRT World article that technologies associated with Web3, such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, IoT, etc, “will become attractive and valuable to organizations and stakeholders.” And he points out that a hope of adopting a free and non-corporate Internet doesn’t seem realistic. “Big technology companies and other consortia will definitely try to take advantage of the Web3 wave to promote their interests as expected.”

Karagiannopoulos cautions that unless “revolutionary socio-economic changes occur on a global scale,” he cannot see how Web3 will result in a purely user-controlled version of the Internet. “It’s pretty hard to see any way that rich tech conglomerates can’t find a way to colonize the Web3 space and offer more attractive and user-friendly applications to users in order to monetize this next generation of the Internet, “he explains.

The Web3 utopia sold by many fans within the cryptocurrency community and blockchain it deserves to be greeted with a healthy dose of skepticism. After all, even if new investors end up building a distributed architecture, it will be built on a platform (that is, a centralized infrastructure) controlled, in the end, by Big Tech. While Web3’s goal of a decentralized, democratic Internet It is noble, bridging that gap between theory and reality can be difficult, if not impossible.

