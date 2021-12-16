During these holidays, a new web event arrives entitled: Travel Illustrations in Genshin Impact, it includes a lot of rewards that all players can obtain by participating and completing each of their tasks. For this reason, in this section of our complete Genshin Impact guide, we tell you in detail what this event consists of, the prizes it contains and how to get them all.

All Travel Illustrations web event rewards

The web event: Travel Illustrations comprises 7 different phases and each day a different mission is unlocked, but it is necessary for the player to complete the three daily challenges in order to collect all the corresponding rewards. In addition, the objective of the event is get colors every day, to illustrate each part of the memoirs notebook.

The first day you can progress up to 20% At this point, some colors, adventurer experience, and fine enhancement minerals are rewarded. It should be noted that with the latter, the weapons can be leveled up while with the former, the rank of the characters is increased.

On the other hand, the second day more colors are acquired and, once you reach 40%, you get the first 30 Protogems and 10,000 morto; It is important to remember that both currencies are necessary within the game. However, with 60 to 80% progress, it is obtained as a reward, from hero’s wits to mystical enhancement minerals.

Finally come the last day and all colors collected, players complete 100% of the event and they can claim the following prizes: 50 Protogems, 20,000 blackberries and the Snowman decoration plan. It should be noted that it is available until December 13.

