Throughout the morning in Vitória clouds and clearings are expected. As the day progresses we will have clouds and clearings with a low probability of precipitation. With regard to temperatures, they will vary between a maximum of 31 and a minimum of 24 degrees. Weak wind with gusts of up to 50 km / h.

Clouds and clearings are forecast for tomorrow. The temperatures will vary between 24 and 31 degrees. Loose character wind.

As for the next few days, an increase in cloudiness is expected, although it will be very unlikely that there will be precipitation. In addition, it is expected that temperatures will not undergo significant changes as the days progress.

