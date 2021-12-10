Today in the morning in Vitória few clouds are expected. As the day progresses we will have clouds and clearings with a low probability of precipitation. In relation to temperatures, these will vary between a maximum of 27 and a minimum of 20 degrees. Southeastern wind of a weak character with gusts of up to 30 kilometers per hour.

Few clouds are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will range from 20 to 27 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind with hardly any intensity.

In the following days an increase in cloudiness is expected, although it will be very unlikely that there will be precipitation. In addition, it is expected that the temperatures do not suffer major alterations as the days progress.

