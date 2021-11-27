During the morning in San José clouds and clearings with storms and rain are expected. In the afternoon the sky will be covered with little probability of precipitation. With regard to temperatures, they will range between a maximum of 27 and a minimum of 19 degrees. In addition, weak winds with gusts of up to 22 kilometers per hour are expected.

The next day we will have clouds and clearings with storms and rain. Temperatures will vary between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. Low intensity wind.

In subsequent days, an increase in cloudiness is expected, and it is very likely that there will be precipitation. Likewise, it is expected that temperatures will not undergo significant changes as the days progress.