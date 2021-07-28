For the first hours of the day in Guadalajara clouds and clearings are expected with the probability of storms and rain. In the afternoon the sky will be covered with the probability of storms accompanied by rain. With respect to temperatures, these will vary between 29 degrees maximum and 16 degrees minimum. In general, winds of a weak character with figures of up to 17 kilometers per hour.

Tomorrow we will have clouds and clearings with a probability of storms and rain. Temperatures will vary between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius. Low intensity wind.

In the next few days an increase in cloudiness is expected, and rains are likely to occur. Likewise, it is expected that temperatures will not undergo significant alterations as the days progress.