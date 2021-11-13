During the first hours of the day in Saint Paul the sky will be covered with probability of some episode of isolated precipitations. As the hours go by, the sky will be covered with the probability of an episode of isolated precipitation. With regard to temperatures, they will vary between a maximum of 3 and a minimum of -2 degrees. In addition, light winds with values ​​of up to 22 kilometers per hour are expected.

Tomorrow we will have overcast skies with the probability of some isolated precipitation. Temperatures will range from -2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Wind with hardly any intensity.

In the following days a decrease in cloudiness is expected, although it will be probable that there will be precipitation. In addition, it is expected that the temperatures do not suffer representative variations as the days progress.