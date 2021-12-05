Vests have been on the front line for a couple of seasons. These garments, queens of halftime, are also very useful in winter. Especially to cover our torso from the polar cold. In the market we find models as diverse as padded, knitted or suit-type. We stay with these three categories and hunt down several photos of the street style that give us ideas to combine them with style this season.

1 How to wear a padded vest
2 How to wear a knitted vest
3 How to wear a suit vest

How to wear a padded vest

The padded vests are great for colder days. These garments are usually placed on top of sweatshirts or knitted sweaters, but in the first photograph we see that they are also can be overlaid on a padded jacket that is not too thick. Double protection against cold.

On the other hand, in order to create weekend outfits, we have the option of wear our padded vest with a monocolor tracksuit combo. The result, together with New Balance sneakers and visible white socks, is ten.

How to wear a knitted vest

Another winter option is knitted vests. They remind us of our grandmothers or mothers and contribute one touch vintage Irresistible. Chiara Ferragni teaches us that a fuchsia model looks to die for in a pink and blue striped shirt, light wash jeans, and a charcoal gray coat.

We can also play add knitwear and wearing a zip-up turtleneck sweater under a button-down knit vest. The detail of the gray-blue knitted beret and the red bag do the rest.

Finally in this category, knitted vests can also be the protagonists of looks to draw the female figure. This look with a high-neck sweater in a fine knit and a waistcoat in a darker tone is great to go to the office. Checkered bell-bottom trousers and pointed-toe shoes are the perfect finishing touch.

How to wear a suit vest

The suit vests are synonymous with formal outfits to go to the office, but we can also wear them during the weekend. We love how this garment looks over a classic white shirt. Both of them looks they choose to wear a wide-brimmed hat as a star accessory.

Cover photo | @holliemercedes

Photos | @dulceida, @chiaraferragni, @holliemercedes, @sarafructuoso, @mariafrubies

