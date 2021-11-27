It is dangerous wear a tie? This may seem like a pointless question. Why should it be? However, if we think about it, this garment is a tie tied tightly around the neck, which sometimes remains there for hours. For many scientists this is at least worthy of study.

For this reason, a multitude of studies have been carried out, aimed at analyzing possible harmful effects. There are those who focus on the effects of the tie on intraocular pressure or blood flow to the brain. Others analyze its potential as microbe transmitting surface. And others focus on specific professionals, such as singers or computer scientists.

The summary of all of them is that, in general, it is not dangerous to wear a tie. Perhaps some of these effects could affect people with previous pathologies, but generally there would be nothing to fear. However, the conclusions of these investigations do serve so that, at least, those who wear a tie consider loosen it up a bit. It is not about stopping wearing it, but perhaps about not having it so tight. Thus, although the risk in itself is not much, it will be still lower.

The dangers of wearing a tie too tight

In fact, of all the possible dangers that are going to be mentioned in this article, the most well-founded ones are those related to the increase in intracranial and intraocular pressure. This makes sense, since a tight tie supposes a continuous compression of the jugular veins, which are in charge of carrying the blood from the head to the heart; passing, of course, around the neck.

There are several studies looking at these effects. It should be noted that none have used a very high number of participants; but that, even so, the results are worth mentioning.

Although all studies find an increase in intraocular pressure, not all agree that glaucoma can occur

For instance, in 2018 a team of German researchers gathered 30 healthy adult men, without any previous cardiovascular disease. They were separated into two equal groups of 15 people, one control, in which they did not wear a tie, and the other in which they did. All of them underwent magnetic resonance imaging to analyze the blood flow in the brain. However, in the second group, this resonance was carried out in three stages. First, with his shirt collar open and his tie unbuttoned. Then with the collar closed and the tie tied with a Windsor knot and, finally, with the collar unbuttoned and the tie also open. Between each of these phases passed 15 minutes.

When analyzing the MRIs, they saw that in the group that wore a necktie the blood flow in the brain decreased by 13 out of 15 participants. In contrast, in the control group it only happened in 6. In fact, in this group there were even 5 people for whom the flow increased. As for the rest, from one group to another, there were no changes over time. The funny thing is that in the group that wore a tie, the increase was clearly seen when they fastened their neckties and neckties and, in fact, continued some time after they were loosened. And this is a problem, since intracranial pressure is inversely proportional to flow in the brain, so it could be that this decrease in flow was related to a increased intracranial pressure.

A few years before this study, in 2012, another of 40 participants had been carried out in which an increase in intraocular pressure was detected in those who wore ties. In fact, the procedure was very similar and possibly inspired the one in 2018. They all started with loose shirts and ties, then buttoned up and later loosened them. The only difference is that in this case only 3 minutes were allowed between each stage. But again, clear differences were seen with respect to the control group. This study concludes that periodically wearing a tight tie could cause glaucoma. This is a condition in which the optic nerve it is damaged when subjected to very high pressure.

However, a previous article published in 2005 pointed out that, in fact, precisely the parallel rise of brain pressure could prevent glaucoma. It is explained that by increasing the cerebrospinal fluid pressure, which is bathing and protecting the brain and spinal cord, the intraocular pressure reaching the optic nerve could be compensated. There would be a Balance that would prevent glaucoma from occurring.

Either way, just in case, it is advisable not to over-tighten the knot of the tie. Especially for people with vascular problems, but it is good advice for everyone. Wearing a tie, in general, is not dangerous, but tighten it too much it does not stop being a understanding in the jugular which is best avoided.

Unsplash

Could they transmit pathogens?

Interestingly, there are also studies that analyze whether wearing a tie can be dangerous due to the possible transmission of pathogens. Obviously, this does not apply to the entire population, but rather to those who are regularly exposed to microbes: the sanitary.

In the past, it was considered that doctors should always wear a tie. Even the patients trusted those who wore it more. In fact, in a published study in 1991 in which a group of patients was surveyed, 67% He acknowledged that they should carry it.

The perception that patients have about the use of ties in doctors has changed over the years

Fortunately, this has changed over time. In 2008 a new study, this time focused on patients from an otolaryngology service, 76% He said that it is not necessary for them to carry it. Little by little we are becoming aware that a tie does not make a doctor better, as a tattoo does not make him worse.

But it is that, in addition, if we take into account that the tie is not washed as often like the shirt, it might even be unsanitary. In a revision of data from UK health departments from 2010, for example, cases of coagulase negative staphylococci (CoNS) on the ties of 2 out of 5 intensive care physicians. In addition, in a Scottish hospital it was detected Staphylococcus aureus in 40 doctors ties. This study concluded that its use should be discouraged. However, in other published that same year is downplayed, explaining that the bacteria levels are usually too low to cause an infection and therefore it is not dangerous for a doctor to wear a tie.

Unsplash

Is the use of the tie dangerous for computer scientists?

Let’s be realistic. If we think of a computer scientist, the last thing we imagine is a man with a tie. At least today. But it is true that many people who work on a computer in offices carry it. And that, according to a 2011 study, could cause Pain in the neck.

They saw it when performing an imaging diagnosis on 30 computer scientists who regularly worked with a tie, because when it was worn too tight, parameters such as neck flexion and extension and the lateral flexion of cervical range of motion. In short, if you work with a tie and in front of a computer, do not tighten it too much. And get up regularly from the chair. It is not the subject of this article, but it is important to remember, because a sedentary lifestyle is much more dangerous than a tie that is too tight.

What about the singers?

In lyrical singing it is quite common to see male performers wearing a bow tie or tie. Therefore, in a recent study It was measured whether your voice can be affected by pressure on your neck.

30 soloists participated in it, of which 19 were tenors, 9 baritones, 1 bass-baritone and 1 bass. All had to sing as usual, while they were recorded with specific equipment to detect possible changes in your voice influenced by the use of tie. And yes, there were, since statistically significant differences were observed in spectral energy (0-10 kHz) between performances with and without a tie, increases in the mean percentage measurements of nervousness and brightness of the singers with ties and a significant reduction in the phonatory ease perceived when singing while wearing a tie.

In addition, when asked about their preferences, the majority stated that they preferred to sing without wearing a tie. So, is it dangerous? No, but it could affect your ability to sing.

In short, we should not be afraid to wear this fashion accessory. Carry it promptly it’s no problem and do it on regular basis for work it should not be either. But, just in case, better not go crazy squeezing. And if you are a singer, learn from Freddy Mercury. The tie, the looser the better.