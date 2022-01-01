Dec 31, 2021 at 1:49 PM CET

Jorge Garbajosa, president of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) highlighted “the positive economic balance” of the institution, the international prestige “and, on the horizon, the celebration of the Centennial in 2023.

“What I would like in 2022 is for the pandemic to go into the history books and not to the daily newspapers, it would be the best news & rdquor ;, Garbajosa pointed out, in statements submitted.

“We need and want to have a normality, like the previous one, in which we only worried that our competitions grew, that our training teams continue with their continuous evolution, that the absolute ones achieve results that would make us all feel proud & rdquor ;, he added.

The president of the FEB advanced that they will return to “have black numbers” in the economic balance and that they will continue with the organization of large events. “The only thing we cannot guarantee is the results. But everything else is. I think that has meant that we have earned a vote of confidence, “he said.

“In this 2021 we have organized the Eurobasket of Valencia. In 2022, which begins now, we will have the Men’s U17 World Cup in Malaga, Marbella and Alhaurín de la Torre; in 2023 the U19 Women’s World Cup will come in the Community of Madrid. FIBA trusts us, it is appreciated, but we have also earned it hard& rdquor ;, he continued.

“We need these great events, both in training categories and in absolute, to attract the attention of the media and new fans & rdquor ;, he contributed.

The Centennial celebration, in 2023, is already being planned. “The Centennial of the FEB, and that I am well understood, is a perfect excuse to make our sport worthwhile. He has an extraordinary past, a wonderful present, and a very hopeful future. And those hundred years have to be the meeting point of these three realities “, observed Garbajosa.

“We are working on a series of large celebratory events, with one central event. Working in a pandemic is very complicated, doing a project for two or three years is extremely difficult, but we are working on it. This coming year must specify what 2023 should be to be a year of celebration & rdquor ;, Jorge Garbajosa concluded.