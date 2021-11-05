Delays in the video game industry have become the daily bread and butter. The pandemic and working from home have greatly slowed developments, but the disastrous premiere of Cyberpunk 2077 was also partly to blame. For this reason and in the face of fear of an unflattering launch, Firaxis Games has delayed Marvel’s Midnight Suns up late 2022.

“We have decided to move the release date because we need more time to create the best possible game. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and want to do it justice by launching an unforgettable adventure, “reads the statement signed by Jake Solomon and Garth DeAngelis, Creative Director and Senior Producer of the game respectively.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will mean the leap from La Casa de las Ideas to unknown lands with a commitment to tactical strategy very similar to the saga XCOM that, without a doubt, did not satisfy the vast majority of players who expected a new action video game from the Marvel brand. However and judging what has been seen so far, Midnight Suns has enough personality and courage to sneak into the best of next 2022.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will go on sale on all platforms from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo both in the current generation and in those of the past. It will also be available on PC through the Steam and Epic Games Store digital platforms.