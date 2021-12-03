We are not saying it, the experts point it out: a new cold wave is coming to Spain. Everything indicates that we will live a particularly icy bridge, so we can start thinking what looks we will fight to combat the drop in temperatures. One of the garments that do not usually fail when the cool is pressing are the high neck knitted jumpers. Warm, tasty and comfortable: this is how these H&M models are dressed in different colors and are added to our collection at a price low-cost.









We start with a striking sweater in a soft rib knit with wool in the weft. It’s a design bathed in deep red with raglan sleeves and relaxed cut very similar to the one in the previous photograph of street style. 29.99 euros.





Red turtleneck





We continue with a retro soul design in jacquard knit. In this case, it stands out for the raglan sleeves, the ribbed cuffs and the fine ribbed trim at the hem. 34.99 euros.

Jacquard knit sweater





Zip-neck alternatives are a must this season and H&M knows it. This soft rib knit jumper with wool in the weft features a relaxed fit and dropped shoulders. Being khaki green it is very easy to combine. 34.99 euros.

Ribbed knit sweater with half zip





Basic designs are a classic in the Swedish giant’s catalog. This sweater, which It’s available in various colors, is characterized by its square cut with raglan sleeves, slightly rolled high neck and wide trim. 24.99 euros.

Soft knit sweater with wool in the weft. Read: the most fashionista collaboration of this fall





To close this selection, a very special design. We have fallen in love with this Long cream-colored wool-blend cable-knit sweater. A model that we can show off with leggings faux leather or with trousers bootcut. 49.99 euros.

Long sweater in woolen-blend cable knit.





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, H&M