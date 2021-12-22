“we will stay true to our principles”

While CSG Game World backed away from its position of creating a metaverse in STALKER 2 and implementing NFT in it, Ubisoft does not have the same vision. The French company launched Quartz a few weeks ago and the reaction within the workforce has been really negative.

Now, through a chat with Decrypt, Didier Genevois has answered some questions regarding the future of NFTs at Ubisoft. The blockchain technical director has announced the partnership with Aleph.im, a service that enables decentralization of NFT storage and has explained that they take into account all opinions.

“We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement and we hear both the support and the concerns. We understand where the sentiment towards this technology is coming from and must continue to take it into consideration every step of the way.

This experiment aims to understand how our players can welcome and embrace the decentralization value proposition. We know this is a major change that will take time, but we will stay true to our three principles. “

Genevois clarifies that these principles for Ubisoft are the following:

“ Use technology responsibly to build a safe environment. “

to build a safe environment. “ “Only take advantage of blockchains with evidence of their energy efficiency “

“ “Focus on significant value propositions“

More NFT drops will arrive in Ghost Recon Breakpoint in the future, although no other title from the company is yet to receive a similar implementation. “Our main goal with Ubisoft Quartz is show the true value of decentralization our players, “Genevois clarifies.