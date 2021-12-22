Scientists from the University Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M) in Spain have developed the first photoelectrochemical sensor that detects the coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) in a saliva sample. This device, which uses aptamers (a type of chemical antibodies), has more sensitivity than those based on antigens and performs detection faster and cheaper than PCR tests.

This story also appeared in SINC

According to their creators, these new devices can be incorporated into portable diagnostic systems and they are easy to use.

The new aptasensor is highly sensitive to different concentrations of the virus. It is also capable of detecting concentrations below 0.5 nanomolar (nM), typical in patients who have not yet developed any symptoms of Covid-19.

In addition, it also works at higher concentrations (up to 32 nM), which could provide clinical practice with an additional tool to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus in patients.

The use would be very similar to the current antigen sensors– A sample of the patient’s saliva should be dissolved in a buffer solution and then deposited on the sensor surface. The measure would be available in a few minutes.

“The advantage over current antigen-based sensors is the increased sensitivity Y specificity of photoelectrochemical sensor measurements that are comparable to other more complex ones, such as those based on fluorescence, and simpler, cheaper and faster than those based on PCR ”, he points out. Mahmoud Amouzadeh Tabrizi, from the Carlos III University (UCM3) and main author of the research.

The science behind an aptasensor

A photoelectrochemical sensor can be assimilated to a solar cell or to the phenomenon of photosynthesis: in both cases, in the presence of light (photons), a specific material (or molecule) is capable of generating a electric current (electrons).

The researcher points out that in his case they have used “a surface containing quantum dots based on graphitic carbon nitride Y cadmium sulfide (C3N4-CdS) with photoactive properties. It is on this surface on which, in addition, a specific receptor is immobilized in such a way that, in the presence of the target molecule, it binds to the bioreceptor, reducing in this case the generation of current associated with the presence of light ”.

In addition, Tabrizi continues, in this specific sensor the bioreceptor that has been used is an aptamer capable of interacting with the recipient domain-mandatory (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hence the name photoelectrochemical aptasensor.

The results of this and other work of the group in the detection of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in saliva have recently been published in several scientific journals, such as Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical Y Biosensors and Bioelectronics.

A sensitive system to detect low-cost coronavirus

As noted Pablo Acedo, Head of Sensors and Instrumentation Techniques (SITec) at UC3M, “the idea now is to complement these results with the development of complete biomedical instruments to obtain a highly sensitive and specific, portable and potentially low-cost diagnostic system for its use in clinical practice.

“It would try to obtain a diagnosis of the presence of the coronavirus similar to the one that is available today for blood glucose reading in patients with diabetes, for example. Our idea is to also contact companies that may be interested in these developments “, adds the researcher

One of the critical aspects in the manufacture of this type of electrochemical sensors based on nanomaterials it is the correct characterization of the surface of the material and of the receptor immobilized on the surface.

To do this, researchers have used various techniques and technologies, such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), atomic force microscopy (AFM) and Fourier transform spectroscopy (FTIR).

“The results obtained from the use of all these techniques are what allow us to ensure that both the manufacture of the desired photosensitive nanomaterial and the immobilization of the bioreceptor have been carried out satisfactorily”, concludes Acedo.