What is undeniable in this industry is that everyone we love to get on the hype train. The expectation, the desire for companies to dazzle us with their video games are enormous and the last opportunity for this year takes place this week. The Game Awards 2021 promises sharp curves.

In an interview with USA Today, Geoff Keighley has revealed a secret that awaits us at the gala that he directs and organizes himself. To put our long teeth on, he assured that we will have several announcements of the caliber of the Elden Ring gameplay trailer from this year’s Summer Game Fest.

“This year? Oh gosh, there are probably four or five things on that level. I can’t wait to show people these things. Summer Game Fest was something new that I had created. The fact that FromSoftware bet on me and Summer Game Fest where they could have done more traditional stuff like E3 meant a lot to me. It was a great honor working with the guys from From so stay tuned, there may be more to come. “

The truth is that Keighley can not be denied the ability to warm up to an appointment as important as this. For now, we already know that The Matrix Awakens will be definitively revealed during the gala and also the presenter has already revealed that a big ad is going to be shown, which has been in preparation for more than two years.

To round out the play, there will be around 50 games that will be shown, all of them for sometime in 2022 or 2023. The number of news will be two digits, of the total number of works that will appear in The Game Awards 2021.

Finally, the last measure announced by Geoff Keighley was to reject the presence of Activision Blizzard during the ceremony, beyond the nominations. Will we see Starfield, God of War Ragnarok or the sequel to Breath of the Wild?