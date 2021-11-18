We have been learning about Samsung’s interest in QD-OLED technology for a long time, a technology that, if everything goes according to plan, will finally be able to face LG OLED panels face-to-face. Nevertheless, the big surprise comes from Sony. And it is that according to reports from multiple sources in Korea, the manufacturer will soon start manufacturing panels with this technology.

It is not the first time that Sony shows interest in the QD-OLED. Last year they could already get hold of some prototypes from Samsung, and now Everything indicates that the launch of a QD-OLED TV by Sony is closer than ever.

What are QD-OLED panels?





This technology has been in the hands of Samsung for a while, and it is the combination of Quantum Dot technology, which we already see in current QLED televisions, with OLED technology. In this way, the reproduction of RGB colors would be given through a matrix of nanocrystals, or quantum dots, in order to face the main problems of the W-OLED panels that LG currently sells: the RGB color filter that absorbs part of the brightness delivered by the diodes, and its lower capacity to reproduce colors compared to the RGB OLED.

In October and at the beginning of this month, media such as Chosun Biz and ETNews already reported the possibility that Samsung would supply Sony with its QD-OLED technology. However, it has not been until now, when through a recent Business Korea article, It has been confirmed that Sony will also enter this game.

A struggle against the hegemony of LG

From Samsung they hope that with their new technology they can face the dominance of LG in this sector, who recently decided to invest about 1.6 trillion won in its OLED technology to expand its use in panels of smaller sizes.

It is expected that during CES 2022 we can see the latest Samsung panels to incorporate QD-OLED technology. What is not yet clear is whether Sony will also end up showing theirs at this technology fair.

Via | Business Korea | FlatpanelsHD