If you were waiting for the premiere of season 4 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, bad news. The series starring Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) has completely disappeared from the catalog from Netflix.

So those of us who live outside the United States will be left without knowing what is the great threat that vertebrates the distant future in which the Discovery is serving. And if we wanted to review the odd moment of these great three seasons. Or, at least for now.

Since, according to Deadline, we will have to wait for the global expansion of Paramount + in 2022 to be able to see this season 4 of the Star Trek series. As you know, in Spain we will not have Paramount +, but SkyShowtime. However, we have not confirmed that we will see these new episodes on that platform. In a statement from Kelly Day (Head of Streaming at ViacomCBS Networks):

“As we expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing our largest ViacomCBS titles to Paramount + markets around the world. We have a strong web of global and local content that leads to success in our regions, and repatriating beloved shows like ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to Paramount + is another step forward as we bring must-see shows around the world. “

Sincerely already I was scared that the weeks were passing and since Netflix had not announced anything about this season 4 of ‘Discovery’, which opens in the United States tomorrow, November 18. Of course, for now the trekkies can be calm because the rest of the series that are on the platform are still available.

On the other hand, it seems that this move by Viacom does not affect the series they have with Amazon Prime Video, since both ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Lower Decks’ continue on the Bezos platform.

From Espinof we have contacted both Netflix and ViacomCBS, but at the time of publication we have not received a response.