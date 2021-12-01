We will have musical performance of Arcane at The Game Awards

The Game Awards has always had some kind of musical performance, and the 2021 event will be no exception. Geoff keighley and his team have managed to convince Sting so that they sing us a song of Arcane. For those who do not know, it is an acclaimed animated series for Netflix based on the immensely popular MOBA for PC, League of Legends.

The combination is not as bizarre as you might think, since Sting is actually the ones who sing the soundtrack official of Arcane, with a song called What could have been. Below you can hear how he is doing as you prepare for his live version.

Remember that The Game Awards 2021 It will take place next Thursday, December 9. Here you can take a look at the full list of nominees.

Editor’s note: Lately, Riot Games has done an incredible job expanding League of Legends IP not only to different genres, but also to different media. Arcane is a clear example that, with the right equipment, video game adaptations can turn out to be something truly sensational. Hopefully they can continue with this momentum.

Via: GameSpot