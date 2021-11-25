You have to warm up your knuckles, stretching and picking up the tone for the milks that we are going to distribute in Sifu. Sloclap’s work promises a good dose of kung fu, judo and any martial arts that we imagine on PS5, PS4 and PC.

With February 8 in the spotlight, the studio’s executive producer, Pierre Tarno, has clarified that there will be no difficulty modes in the game. The person in charge points out that for them it is essential that the player adapts to the environment and enemies of Sifu; Only then will we be able to overcome the adventure.

“We want Sifu to challenge players and encourage them to learn, improve and adapt. The ability to rise from the dead will help new players by allowing them to fail and try again multiple times when faced with problems. Errors will increase rapidly and, to complete the game completely, they will have to master the combat system. “

It will be necessary to master as many techniques as possible, regardless of the age of our protagonist. Of course, he has also pointed out that there will be no options for the difficulty at launch, although does not rule out his arrival for the future.

On the other hand, one of the questions that Tarno has solved is related to the most particular mechanics of the work. As you know, in Sifu we will age progressively with each death that we suffer, which will have consequences in the gameplay.

To the question of whether we can overcome the game without dying once and, consequently, never getting old, the answer is as clear as “yes!”. Will we be able to do it? I already completely ruled out for that battle.